The Standard

Application for Camperdown's $29 million Merindah Lodge upgrade submitted to Corangamite Shire Council

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 12 2022 - 6:42am, first published 6:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the lodge, which was built in 1976.

Plans to redevelop a Camperdown aged care home with new cafe, gym and salon facilities is expected to cost $29 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.