Warrnambool notched another strong weekend of auction results on Saturday, with all three listed properties selling under the hammer.
All three sold at or above the expected range despite catering to different crowds in different parts of town.
Advertisement
First cab off the rank was a nearly new build at 60 Goodall Street in the Wollaston Way Estate on Warrnambool's northern fringes.
The six-year-old four-bedroom, two-bathroom brick house on a modest 400-square-metre block sold for $570,000, pretty much smack in the middle of the expected range of 550,000-$605,000.
Two bidders tussled for the well-appointed family home, with the successful party a young local couple who were buying their first home and planned to move straight in.
Next was a three-bedroom town house at 1/21 Duirs Street on the eastern edge of Merrivale. Another local couple won out in a battle between three bidders, locking away the two-storey home on a 425 square metre block for $525,000, $30,000 above the top end of agent expectations.
Mr Torpy said the sale was a "strong outcome in the scheme of things", but he wasn't surprised. "There aren't many properties that fit that profile in Warrnambool, south of the highway, low maintenance, three bedroom, ready to move straight in," he said.
The buyers plan to move in for a while before using the townhouse as an investment property.
The last auction was a classic 1950s conite and tile house on the hill at 102 Kelp Street. Mr Torpy said it drew a crowd of 50 to 60 people and had five bidders push the sale price to $700,000, just over the top of the expected range of $629,000 to $690,000.
"Bidding started at $585,000 and was strong between three groups. The starting bidder eventually bowed out at $690,000, leaving it to a couple moving down from Melbourne," he said.
Mr Torpy said the Kelp Street auction had been the trickiest one to pick. "Central properties can get an array of different buyers with very different objectives, so that can bring inconsistent results," he said.
He said recent results showed that while Warrnambool's market had slowed, there was none of the backsliding or doom and gloom afflicting Melbourne, and the weekend results were encouraging after yet another reserve bank interest rate rise.
"Traditionally we've always had a steadier market than Melbourne and I think people have become accustomed to the rate rises, knowing that they're still historically very low," Mr Torpy said.
He said the market was still much stronger than it had been pre-COVID, with properties getting snapped up much more quickly.
"There's still a good number of listings out there. For the most part there are still good buying and selling opportunities."
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.