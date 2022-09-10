The Standard

Warrnambool auction results show solid market despite interest rate rise

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated September 10 2022 - 6:20am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ray White auctioneer Fergus Torpy said the results under the hammer on Saturday were a sign the Warrnambool market was holding up well to interest rate pressures. Picture by Chris Doheny

Warrnambool notched another strong weekend of auction results on Saturday, with all three listed properties selling under the hammer.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.