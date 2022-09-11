The Standard

Remeny McCann named Dot Jenkins Open best and fairest winner for 2022 Hampden league season

Meg Saultry
Meg Saultry
Updated September 11 2022 - 8:31am, first published 7:30am
Remeny McCann celebrates winning the Dot Jenkins Open trophy with her clubmates at Cobden. Picture by Chris Doheny

An emotional Remeny McCann says it's an honour to win an award named after Dot Jenkins and join several Cobden club mates to become a Hampden league open best and fairest winner.

