An emotional Remeny McCann says it's an honour to win an award named after Dot Jenkins and join several Cobden club mates to become a Hampden league open best and fairest winner.
The Bombers goal keeper polled 33 votes in this year's Dot Jenkins Open medal count, beating North Warrnambool playing coach and goal attack Skye Billings by five votes.
McCann, 27, joins her coach Sophie Hinkley and fellow defender Nadine McNamara (2019), along with past teammate Amy Hammond (2018), to have won the top league award for Cobden in recent years.
"There has been some incredible players that have won this award and I'm so proud to have my name up against those players," McCann said. "Like I said from Cobden, so many role models and great leaders."
Jenkins, the award's namesake, was on hand at Cobden Football Netball Club to present McCann with her trophy.
"I have such a special relationship with Dot," McCann said. "I remember in under 13s I went to interleague to train for under 13s and I didn't make it. Dot said 'oh sorry you're just that little bit short'. How times have changed.
"She's always been such a great mentor and such a big influence on netball in the Hampden league."
Playing mostly goal defence during her career, McCann has enjoyed a standout season following a move into goal keeper.
"This year Soph (Hinkley) has moved me back to goal keeper to hopefully use my ability to go for a bit of a fly and a hunt," she said. "It's taken a lot of patience from me in understanding my role.
"I'm very lucky to have a great team behind me."
Working within a strong defensive unit, McCann said it was an honour to play alongside the likes of McNamara and first-year Bomber Sarah Moroney.
"Bringing Sezzy in this year, I was so excited," she said. "I've played against Sezzy growing up. To have her finally on my team is very rewarding."
McCann said it took time for the three to adjust to the repositioning.
"We all know our role now and we work together well," she said.
McCann is hoping to taste ultimate success on Saturday, with her Bombers back in the grand final for a third consecutive season (2018, 2019, 2022).
Determined to put heartbreak behind them, following losses in 2018 and 2019, the Bombers are out to win the club its first open grade flag.
"I hope we can bring one home for Cobden finally," McCann said. "I think we have the team and the mindset and the drive to be able to do it this year.
"But South are a very skilled team, respect given where it's due."
McCann said it hurt to lose back-to-back grand finals, but was always reminded of the hard work it takes to get there.
She said it would mean a lot to the club and community if the Bombers could get over the line on Saturday.
"Cobden is such an incredible club," she said. "They light a fire inside of you you never really knew was there.
"It's like a family and I'm so proud to be a part of Bomberland.
"I'm so proud to wear the red and black every single week."
Dot Jenkins said it was a pleasure to see a talented junior she watched develop into a senior player win the award was special.
"I'm thrilled," she said. "I've known Remeny and her family for a long time, it's very special."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
