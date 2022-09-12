A bumper grand final crowd is expected to give Warrnambool and District Football and Netball League a financial boost.
League president Kylie Murphy estimated 3300 paid fans flocked through the Reid Oval gates on Saturday for the first deciders since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Murphy said players and officials would've tipped that number close to 4000 people.
Nine of the competition's 10 clubs were represented while Old Collegians ran the canteen.
"It was a great crowd; we were pretty happy with it, especially after COVID," she said.
"You still get people who are wary of getting out and about. But then you've got the community who support the football and netball who would've been looking at getting to a grand final after three years."
Murphy said it was a pleasing result for the league and thanked the clubs.
"Financially when I took over in 2019 the league wasn't in a great position but over a few years now we're in a good position," she said.
It was the first grand final day at the newly-redeveloped Reid Oval which has been shrouded in controversy.
Murphy said the league was grateful for Warrnambool City Council's support, particularly Jason Elliott and Kyme Rowe.
"They have been amazing and have helped us with every situation they could," she said.
"The ground, to me, worked quite well and facilities I believe were OK.
"Council knows there's improvements (to be made) but I believe it went well and I wish Hampden all the best for its grand finals."
