The Standard

WDFNL senior grand final: Nirranda coach Brayden Harkness, skipper James Willsher cap off season in style

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated September 11 2022 - 5:41am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nirranda skipper James Willsher belts out the song in the middle of Reid Oval after the WDFNL grand final win against Panmure on Saturday. Picture by Chris Doheny

Champion teams are not built in a day.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.