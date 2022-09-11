The Standard

Moyne Shire councillors worried about number of dead bats at wind farm

By Ben Silvester
The Salt Creek Wind Farm has been killing dozens of Grey-headed Flying Foxes, which are listed as vulnerable. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Councillors say they are worried about the number of dead bats being found at a wind farm in the north-east corner of Moyne Shire.

