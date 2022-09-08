The Standard

Former Warrnambool woman through to America's Got Talent final

By Monique Patterson
Updated September 8 2022 - 2:25am, first published 1:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Warrnambool pole dancer Kristy Sellars is one of 11 acts that will compete in the America's Got Talent grand final. Picture by Trae Patton/NBC

Advertisement

Ad

Kristy Sellars has made it through to the grand final of America's Got Talent.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.