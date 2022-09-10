The Standard

Three thieves Port Fairy's Leskes Jewellers hit in smash and grab

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated September 10 2022 - 7:20am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The boarded up shop window of Leskes Jewellers on Bank Street in Port Fairy, where three thieves performed a smash and grab in the early hours of Friday morning.

A boutique Port Fairy jeweller has been hit in a three-person smash and grab operation in the early hours of Friday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.