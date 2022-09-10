A boutique Port Fairy jeweller has been hit in a three-person smash and grab operation in the early hours of Friday morning.
Warrnambool Police Acting Sergeant Reagan Silich said the thieves had a car waiting and made off with an "unknown quantity of jewellery" from Leskes Jewellers in Bank Street at around 1am.
"They've jimmy barred the front window and got in that way," he said.
Police could not confirm whether the burglary had been reported immediately thanks to the alarm, or discovered later on Friday morning.
A note on the front door of the shop, where the front window was boarded up, announced the incident.
"Apologies... we will be closed today due to low lifes who decided to break in early this morning."
Acting Sergeant Silich asked anyone who might have information to contact Crimestoppers Victoria on 1800 333 000.
