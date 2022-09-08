Vietnam veteran John Miles says he and his fellow veterans don't want a new art gallery to be built at Cannon Hill near the war memorial precinct.
Mr Miles said after seeing early design plans in the feasibility study, he and other veterans feared it could mean the memorial might be impacted and vowed to fight to keep it where it was if he had to.
Advertisement
But mayor Vicki Jellie said there was no suggestion the Vietnam veterans memorial would need to be moved, nor the WWI cannons removed.
"Council recognises and values that the cannons are integral to the fabric of the site," she said.
"The feasibility study only includes a concept plan that was developed in the very early stages of imagining what a new gallery might include.
"The business case will consider a whole range of variables relating to the viability and suitability of Cannon Hill as a potential site for a new art gallery building."
Even if the memorial wasn't impacted, Mr Miles said veterans still didn't want the art gallery on Cannon Hill at all.
"Totally against it that's for sure," he said.
"The memorial, that's a sacred site. People gave their lives for it. There's no way known we'll let them touch that."
Mr Miles said he was angry when he saw the designs and was yet to speak to anyone who was in favour of the art gallery going at Cannon Hill.
"The whole of Warrnambool is up in arms about it as far as I'm concerned," he said.
"It's just absolutely ridiculous."
Mr Miles said the Vietnam memorial represented not just those who served in that conflict but those who served after that.
He said Vietnam veterans had a hard time after coming back from overseas and the memorial was there to recognise people who had put their lives on the line.
"That memorial's been built there and that's where it should stay," he said.
"That's there in memory of those who died in Vietnam. We've got two from Warrnambool that died in Vietnam."
Mr Miles was also concerned plans to transform the memorial precinct with a Kokoda walk couldn't happen if an art gallery was put at Cannon Hill.
Advertisement
He said he was also concerned the cannons which were a tribute to WWI veterans, and the Portuguese memorial, would be affected.
"As far as their bar and bistro or cafe they are talking about, the council should be supporting the local business - RSL, Clovelly, Pippies - even all the restaurants down the street," he said.
"If they're going to do that it's going to affect everyone. Council should be looking after the local businesses, not going into business for themselves."
Mr Miles said if the art gallery went ahead it would affect the RSL.
Cr Jellie said the business case process had not yet started but the council would certainly be engaging with key stakeholders throughout the process.
"And further engagement will occur with the broader community once the business case is complete so that we can all have a say on whether the project has potential to progress," she said.
Advertisement
Mr Miles said he was worried the cost of any art gallery would blow out beyond the $40 million figure suggested in the feasibility report.
"The saleyards bring a lot more money into town," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.