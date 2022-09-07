The Standard

Portland district man caught with $18k of cannabis ahead of extended holiday

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 7 2022 - 1:35am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man caught with $18k of cannabis ahead of extended holiday

Police have dropped trafficking charges against a Portland district man caught with cannabis worth more than $18,000.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.