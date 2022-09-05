A forward with x-factor will come into selection consideration as North Warrnambool Eagles plot a path to the Hampden league grand final.
Dylan Parish made a successful return from injury via the Eagles' reserves at the weekend.
Senior coach Adam Dowie said Parish could add a different dynamic to the Eagles' attack if selected for their preliminary final against South Warrnambool at Port Fairy's Gardens Oval on Saturday.
He is one of three players who could come into the team which fell just eight points short of Koroit in the second semi-final.
Ex-AFL player Billie Smedts will return while emerging swingman Jack Burke got through the reserves match unscathed after overcoming a hamstring injury.
Dowie said it was pleasing to have options available.
"Dylan likely, Billie definitely and Jack maybe," he said.
Parish has been limited to nine senior games in season 2022 - the most recent in round 15. "Dylan getting through (the reserves) is pretty big," Dowie said.
"With Dylan we have been pretty clear in terms of what we want to see him do.
"He's been doing an online course all year which falls on Tuesdays and Thursdays and it's been a bit tricky and that's why there's been a few times where we've trained Monday, Wednesday, Friday so Dylan could train.
"It's been a challenge ticking away in the background."
Dowie said running performance indicators were an area Parish had to tick off.
The former Horsham player is expected to train on Thursday as he has no online class.
"He has been the x-factor we've wanted and it's been a frustrating period for him," Dowie said. "Dylan really wants to play. He is a strong chance."
Burke has impressed in both attack and defence this season "as a surprise packet" and is seen as a long-term player for the club.
Jarryd Lewis returned from injury in the second semi-final and will be better for the run.
"We know we can play him across the wing and play him forward," he said.
"He stood up in a couple of really important moments."
The Eagles' reserves are in the grand final while their seniors and under 18.5 teams have a chance to join them if they win their preliminary finals.
"If someone offered that to you at the start of the year, you'd grab it with both hands," Dowie said.
Dowie said his team would embrace an underdogs tag against South Warrnambool, which is coming off a dominant first semi-final against Portland.
"We look good when we're playing well as well and maybe that bit of an underdog status sits pretty well with our lads," he said.
"There is a good rivalry with South. That (qualifying final) game a week ago was amazing."
