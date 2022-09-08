The Standard

Irene Crusca takes out Archibool People's Prize for portrait of Ann Krause

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 8 2022 - 5:41am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang's Irene Crusca has won the Archibool People's Prize with her portrait Ann Krause in Yambuk - amongst the 'Fabric of Life'.

A three-month passion project inspired by nature and renewal has taken out the $2000 People's Choice Award at the Archibool.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.