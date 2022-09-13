The Standard

Tower Hill Robin Boyd visitor centre closing to general public

The iconic Robin Boyd visitor centre at Tower Hill will close to the public from October 3, with all retail, cafe and information services to cease and the centre used exclusively for pre-booked tour groups.

