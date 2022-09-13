ICONIC Australian band Goanna will take a break from its busy national tour to perform at this year's AFL grand final.
Goanna, fronted by Killarney musician Shane Howard, will join other high profile acts including Robbie Williams, first nation performers Christine Anu, Emma Donovan, Tasman Keith and William Barton at the MCG on Saturday, September 24.
Howard said Goanna had played ten of its 30 national tour performances over recent months but dropped everything to be there on grand final day.
"The AFL grand final is an iconic event in Australia and across the world," he told The Standard.
"There will probably be a 100,000 fans at the 'G on grand final day and millions will be watching the game.
"It's a huge thrill to be asked by the AFL to perform with Goanna.
"We've been given a time slot at half-time and will perform Solid Rock.
"There's a strong Warrnambool influence in Goanna as Richard Tankard, Ruben Shannon and my sister Marcia will be there.
"We had to do a bit of shuffling with our schedule to fit in the grand final but all is well now. It's all organised. We're really looking forward to the event.
"We've been really busy performing up in Queensland and Alice Springs over the last few weeks and now we've got gigs in New South Wales, Western Australian and Tasmania before winding up the tour in Victoria."
Howard, who performed at the 2006 grand final with music icons Brian Mannix, John Paul Young and Daryl Braithwaite, said he would never forget that occasion.
"It's just a huge day," he said.
"I would say any Australian musician would jump at the chance to perform at the 'G on grand final day and I'm lucky that this will be the second time I've been there. The only down side to the day is Richmond is not in this year's grand final."
Goanna will be back in the south-west to play at Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre on October 29.
