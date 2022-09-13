The Standard

Goanna will play at the 2022 AFL grand final

By Tim Auld
Updated September 13 2022 - 4:19am, first published 4:09am
Goanna, fronted by Killarney musician Shane Howard, will play at the MCG on AFL grand final day. Other musicians include Robbie Williams and Christine Anu.

ICONIC Australian band Goanna will take a break from its busy national tour to perform at this year's AFL grand final.

