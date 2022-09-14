Council to spend $180K at saleyards before voting on facility's future

The Standard
Warrnambool City Council intends spending $180,000 on fence at saleyards before vote

By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 14 2022 - 3:35am, first published 1:00am
Warrnambool City Council is planning to spend $180,000 to put a fence around the saleyards before deciding whether to close the facility permanently.

