Warrnambool City Council reports increased contamination of FOGO bins

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 14 2022 - 5:15am, first published 5:00am
Council reports increased contamination of FOGO bins

Warrnambool City Council has observed an increase in contaminated organic waste, preventing green-lid bins from being collected.

