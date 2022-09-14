The Standard

Robin Boyd Tower Hill visitor centre closure 'extremely disappointing', state MP says

By Ben Silvester
Updated September 14 2022 - 8:55am, first published 6:15am
South West Coast political candidates have spoken out about the closure of Tower Hill's iconic visitor centre to the public, calling for greater government support.

Political candidates for South West Coast have criticised an apparent lack of state government support after Worn Gundidj Aboriginal Co-operative announced it was closing the Tower Hill visitor centre to the general public.

