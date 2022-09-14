Police have issued a warning to drivers after a Hamilton district man in his 40s was clocked at 145km/h on Wednesday afternoon.
The driver was travelling on the Glenelg Highway near Moutajup, east of Hamilton, when he overtook another vehicle.
At 1.15pm the driver was detected on radar by Hamilton uniform police officers doing 145km/h in the 100km/h zone and he was pulled over for a chat.
He told officers he was overtaking and forced to speed up as he was "running out of road".
The driver is facing a six-month licence suspension and a hefty $786 fine.
Hamilton police Sergeant Rex Habel said travelling at such a speed was simply ludicrous.
"There is no reason to ever consider driving at that speed," he said.
"Police are on the roads serving the community 24 hours a day seven days a week.
"We want people to be safe and arrive at their destination, but driving at those sorts of speeds puts all road users at risk.
"We ask drivers to be patient and considerate, to not put themselves or anyone else at risk."
Sergeant Habel requested that anyone with dash camera footage, who observes erratic or speeding drivers, to make the footage available to their local police or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
