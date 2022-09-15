The Standard

Migration rate between Melbourne and the south-west declines but city buyers still interested

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 15 2022 - 8:51am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The migration rate between Melbourne and the south-west has declined across all local government areas, new data shows.

The rate of Melburnians moving to the south-west has plummeted, new data shows, as regional and interstate buyers help to buoy the property market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.