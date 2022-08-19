The Standard

REIV data shows Warrnambool has best auction clearance rate

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 19 2022 - 6:41am, first published 6:15am
Warrnambool recorded a 100 per cent auction clearance rate for the June 2022 quarter. It was the only state wide location to record the high rate and the only regional location in the top ten.

Warrnambool has recorded the highest auction clearance rate in Victoria with 100 per cent success in the June quarter, new data shows.

