The Standard

Kristy Sellars finishes second in America's Got Talent

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 15 2022 - 4:51am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Warrnambool pole dancer Kristy Sellars performs on America's Got Talent. Picture by Trae Patton/NBC

Kristy Sellars has finished runner-up in America's Got Talent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.