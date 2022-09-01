Merrivale knows stringing together strong four quarter performances will be the catalyst to how deep it can go in the Warrnambool and District league A grade netball finals series.
Second-year Tiger defender Kelsey Perry told The Standard the group needed to stick to what had been working all season in Saturday's preliminary final against Panmure - a rematch from the qualifying final two weeks ago.
The Tigers pipped the Bulldogs 35-33 in an intense battle at Mortlake.
"We've just got to stick our guns really, it wasn't really our (best) game the other week but hopefully we can come out firing this week." she said.
"I reckon we've got another gear, I felt like the second and third quarter against Nirranda (in the semi-final last week) was really good. If we can sustain that performance for four quarters (on Saturday) it'll be really great.
"It's just our one percenters and just making sure we've got each others' backs that'll be important. It's been solid all year.
"We're hoping to get in two more games and hopefully steal the win."
She said the squad was hungry, fit and had plenty of depth to drawn upon on Saturday if required.
"I've played every position but the goals this season so we've tried different things across the court all year, so I feel like we're prepared for whatever gets thrown at us on the weekend, we can't wait," she said.
The versatile defender was named in the A grade team of the year and was third in the Wilma Wallace Trophy - the league's best and fairest award - after a stellar campaign and will enter the preliminary final full of confidence.
"It was a bit surprising to be honest," she said of her accolades.
"I wasn't expecting it at all, it was very pleasing."
