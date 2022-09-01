Excitement machine Luamon Lual will get the chance to spread his wings on the MCG after being selected in the AFL Futures match squad as part of a curtain-raiser to the AFL grand final.
The dashing half-back-winger from South Warrnambool is part of a 48-player squad featuring the best under-17 talent across the country, which will then be split into two squads named after retired AFL champions Bachar Houli and Marc Murphy after a training camp ahead of the match.
Advertisement
The Emmanuel College student - who has enjoyed a strong season with the GWV Rebels in the NAB League - is renowned for his line-breaking dash and excellent field kicking skills.
He is tied to the Western Bulldogs Next Generation Academy and has played one senior game for the Roosters this season in the Hampden league, named in the best against Koroit in round 13.
GWV Rebels coach David Loader said the club was delighted to see the 'exciting' talent get another opportunity to impress in front of recruiters.
"He's a very talented player, a really great work rate and a clever kid who quickly picks up exactly what we're trying to coach and put it into action," he said.
"It's a pretty good mix - he's physically talented but able to put information into performances on the field. He's had a great year, he's put in some really strong performances with us so we're rapt he gets to play in that game."
MORE SPORT:
Loader said the emerging draft prospect had improved rapidly this season.
"He's been able to adjust to the speed of the game, that's been one of the big areas (of improvement)," he said.
"Kids, when they first come in usually get caught on their heels and are unable to adjust to the speed of the game, those are the common things with a lot of players, but Luamon has been able to jump in and get to a high level really quickly. It's been really pleasing."
The first bounce will be at 9.30am, with the match to be live streamed at AFL.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.