Warrnambool golfer Marc Leishman joins LIV Golf circuit

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 31 2022 - 8:11am, first published 7:30am
Warrnambool pro golfer Marc Leishman will make his LIV Golf tour debut on Friday. Picture by Getty Images

Warrnambool pro golfer Marc Leishman will make his LIV Golf tour debut on Friday after it was confirmed he had joined the breakaway league.

