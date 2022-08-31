Warrnambool pro golfer Marc Leishman will make his LIV Golf tour debut on Friday after it was confirmed he had joined the breakaway league.
Leishman is one of six new announcement to join the series from the PGA Tour, including fellow Australian and world number two Cam Smith.
Smith is the highest ranked golfer to join LIV Golf and comes after the Queenslander won his first British Open.
Leishman, 38, is ranked 62 in the world and has six PGA titles, 13 professional victories and 64 top-10 finishes to his name.
His highest finish in a major is second at the 2015 British Open.
Speaking to The Standard in February, Leishman said LIV Golf was a "really good concept" but was undecided at the time whether he would join. He said family would be the biggest factor in his decision.
The series, which has been pitted against the PGA Tour, has courted controversy since its conception as it is financed by the Saudi government's Public Investment Fund.
The latest invitational runs from September 2-4 at The International near Boston, USA, with the winner to pocket $4 million.
The event also features a team component, with Leishman and Smith expected to line up in an All-Australian outfit.
Leishman is indefinitely banned from the PGA Tour, including September's President Cup.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
