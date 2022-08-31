Newly-crowned J.A Esam medallist Blair McCutcheon says the mentality at Merrivale is to "make your mate better".
It's why he credits his latest individual recognition as "a club award".
The Merrivale midfielder picked up his first league best and fairest on Wednesday night, receiving 22 votes to edge out Nirranda's EJ Harvey and Panmure's Jacob Moloney by a single vote.
McCutcheon said there was a lot of people who helped make him the player he was today and is sure Merrivale supporters will be thrilled by his victory.
"They'll be very happy for me, they're very embracing people, Merrivale people," he said. "They're the most real people you'll ever met and they'll tell you how it is.
"Down at Merrivale we love sharing in other people's success and always trying to make your mate look better and try and make your mate best on ground. That's the mentality we go in with.
"This is definitely a whole club award and I can't wait to share it with every one at Merrivale."
McCutcheon, 26, said adding his name to illustrious company was a surreal feeling that likely wouldn't sink in until later.
"I came into the night not expecting to get the job done, but half way through the count, you think, 'hey it might happen here'," he said. "To get over the line, I couldn't believe it.
"I never thought I'd win something like this. It was such a close count and so many good players in the league."
McCutcheon joined Merrivale from Hampden league powerhouse Koroit, where he won three flags, four years ago. He believes the top-end talent in the Warrnambool and District league is "phenomenal".
Merrivale lost its semi-final to Kolora-Noorat on Sunday but McCutcheon is bullish about his group's future under coach Josh Sobey.
"We know we're going in the right direction under Josh," he said. "Very young group and the future's really bright. A couple years down the track hopefully we'll be pushing for that premiership."
McCutcheon said he enjoyed taking on the vice captaincy role this year, and wants to continue to give back to the younger players in the group.
"It's a bit like Christmas, when you're a young fella you want all the presents," he said. "But when you're older you find more joy in giving presents to people.
"I feel leadership is the same, giving back to young blokes and seeing them succeed is a really rewarding feeling."
Playing a midfield/forward role, McCutcheon credits "his team within a team".
"A bloke like Colby Rix coming over from Old Collegians, his wealth of knowledge has been unbelievable this year," McCutcheon said. "Jack Gleeson moving into the midfield, him going forward, it's pretty scary what he could do it the role. The shackles have really been released.
"And Manny Sandow, premier ruck man in country footy to be honest, so it makes your job pretty easy."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
