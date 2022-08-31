The Standard

Panmure and Kolora-Noorat to lock horns in WDFNL preliminary final blockbuster

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 31 2022 - 5:31am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kolora-Noorat midfielder Luke McConnell is a key player for the Power in the preliminary final against Panmure. Picture by Anthony Brady

Kolora-Noorat 2019 premiership player Luke McConnell says the Power is embracing the challenge of facing Panmure once again in a blockbuster final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.