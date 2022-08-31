Kolora-Noorat 2019 premiership player Luke McConnell says the Power is embracing the challenge of facing Panmure once again in a blockbuster final.
After the qualifying final clash only two weeks ago, with the Bulldogs downing the Power by four goals, the two sides meet once again on Saturday at the Reid Oval in a cut-throat preliminary final.
The winner will advance to the grand final against Nirranda and the group simply can't wait to crack in for another opportunity said the gun midfielder.
"We're feeling really good, the group has good energy - we've all got a positive mindset with it all," he told The Standard. "We're really keen, it's the time of year you want to be playing.
When we step up to the plate, we know what we need to do come game time.- Luke McConnell
"We have a lot of experienced guys going through the team, we all help each other out in what we need to do with our roles. When we step up to the plate, we know what we need to do come game time. We've got a good understanding of what it takes.
"We all just need to keep positive, it's all about getting around one another and doing those one percenters and playing your role."
McConnell said the recent loss to Panmure and the history across the season between the two teams was an indicator the group wasn't far off.
"They were better on the day (in the qualifying final), but we've beaten them this year already so we know what it takes," he said.
"Hopefully we come away with it, but we know they're a great team with some good players so we know it'll be a tough battle on Saturday."
He said the group knew where they fell short in the qualifying final and stressed the importance of winning the key midfield battle.
"They're a smart side, the short kicks into the guts is what opened us up a bit last time so we know we need to be locking down defensively a bit better and block those runners who charge through," he said.
"Sticking close to your man is important but playing your own game when it's our turn to go is too - a big ground will suit both of us so it'll come down to the day.
"We love trying to get in and getting the hard ball and competing and giving 110 per cent. "
McConnell - a carpenter - has played 15 games this season, named in the best 11 times in what has been a superb individual season.
He said he was embracing learning from the experienced coaches at the club.
"It's been a bit in and out with everything going on this year, but the work rate around the club and coaches is high," he said.
"It's very handy having such good coaches in your ear helping you out and guiding you along the way."
