The Standard
Opinion

Panmure and Kolora-Noorat to battle it out for Warrnambool and District league grand final spot

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 30 2022 - 6:14am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isaac Sinnott (Panmure) and Nick Bourke (Kolora-Noorat) are key players in this weekend's preliminary final. Picture: Anthony Brady, Chris Doheny

Preliminary final weekend is synonymous with thrill and drama on the football field, more often than not providing spectators with some of the most memorable matches possible.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.