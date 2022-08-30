PORT Fairy president Noel Black says the Hampden league club is taking positive steps to shore up its future.
The club, which went through the 2022 senior football season winless, presented to its supporter base on Monday night, detailing its long-term goals.
Black estimated 120 people attended the information session and heard from speakers, including newly-signed coach Dustin McCorkell.
He said there were no discussions about mergers, folding or switching leagues.
"It was all about reassuring people that things are actually going very well behind the scenes through a tough period and we have a lot to look forward to," Black told The Standard.
"We just need a little more help here and there to tick the final boxes.
"Every club is screaming for volunteers. It can be too much left to too few.
"But we're so close to having everything right... we just need a bit more help to finish it off and few more people putting their hands up to make sure this club survives for the community."
Black said TD Solutions Sports Administration had formulated a five-year strategic plan for the club in 2019 and part of the information session was to outline to the public where the club stood with it.
One of the presenters was Rob Threlfall, a former Geelong Football Club chief financial officer during Frank Costa's tenure, who played a role in producing the plan.
"It was an exceptionally positive response to a very well presented briefing," Black said.
