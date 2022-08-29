JACK Sobey credits a decision to move him into Hamilton Kangaroos' midfield for his Hampden league under 14 football best and fairest win.
The captain, who won the competition's goal-kicking award 12 months ago, collected the Stuart Brunt Award on Monday night after polling 29 votes.
Advertisement
A three-vote game in the final round helped Sobey edge home with South Warrnambool's Leo Ellerton runner-up on 27 votes.
Sobey was a full-forward in 2021 but was thrust into a midfield role this season, often switching across half-back.
"This year we had other leading targets down forward and midfield is where I was most comfortable," he said.
"It was a brand new role and it took me a while to adjust. I was an inside mid."
Sobey learned from under 14 coach Matt Dunn - a former senior coach of the club.
"I definitely used my explosiveness, taking five or six steps before my kicked," he said.
The talented teenager has long-term goals for his football career.
"I definitely want to get into the Rebels (in the NAB League)," he said.
"Next year I will try out for the V/Line Cup."
Sobey, a student at Hamilton Alexandra College, was part of the Roos' grand final team with dad Tom the team manager.
"We had a very good home and away season and come finals we lost to Terang (in the second semi-final) which gave us time to step back and realise what we needed to work on," he said.
"But when it came to the grand final, they just played better on the day."
Jack Sobey, Hamilton Kangaroos 29
Leo Ellerton, South Warrnambool 27
Max Heffernan, Terang Mortlake 26
Advertisement
Lenny Stephens, Camperdown 22
Edmund Walsh, Cobden 20
Joshua Slater, Terang Mortlake 20
Jye Quirk, Koroit 19
Kane Killen, Terang Mortlake 16
Advertisement
Jack Lenehan, North Warrnambool Eagles 14
Max Clancey, Port Fairy 14
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.