The Standard
Watch

2022 Hampden junior awards: Hamilton Kangaroos' Jack Sobey wins under 14 football best and fairest

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 29 2022 - 11:15am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Sobey won the Hampden league under 14 best and fairest. Picture by Rob Gunstone

JACK Sobey credits a decision to move him into Hamilton Kangaroos' midfield for his Hampden league under 14 football best and fairest win.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.