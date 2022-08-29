Warrnambool Rangers coach Cam Pyke says his side won't get complacent in its semi-final against Bacchus Marsh, despite the Rangers having a two-nil record over the Scorpions in 2022.
Following Saturday's 6-1 win over Victoria Park, the Rangers finished third, ahead of the Scorpions on goal difference and will play them in a semi-final on Saturday or Sunday.
"(We're) looking forward to what should be a good opportunity to test ourselves again," Pyke said on the upcoming semi-final.
"Considering we've beaten them twice, we're not counting our chickens just yet. We've still got to show up and put in a good performance to try and get the win."
Both previous matches were similarly-tight affairs, with the Rangers triumphing 3-2 on both occasions.
Pyke acknowledged it gave his side a "mental edge" but was wary that past results might provide motivation for the Scorpions. He said his team needed to make sure it was at its best for the clash.
"Within our playing group we're confident that we know that when we play our best football we'll beat most teams that we come up against," Pyke said.
The Rangers are sweating on the fitness of key defenders Jonas Welsh (ankle injury) and Connor Bellman (hamstring injury), with Pyke saying they should have "pretty much everyone available".
Welsh played 25-30 minutes against Victoria Park and got through unscathed while the club is hopeful Bellman can take the field.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
