Warrnambool Rangers not getting ahead of themselves before Ballarat soccer semi-final against Bacchus Marsh

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 29 2022 - 7:45am, first published 7:30am
Warrnambool Rangers coach Cam Pyke is looking forward to his side's semi-final clash with Bacchus Marsh. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Warrnambool Rangers coach Cam Pyke says his side won't get complacent in its semi-final against Bacchus Marsh, despite the Rangers having a two-nil record over the Scorpions in 2022.

