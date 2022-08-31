It's the first time we've had a renovation of this type since the original track was laid back in 2000.- Tom O'Connor
Major track renovations at the Warrnambool racecourse are on target to be finished for the racing club's big Jericho Cup meeting on November 27.
Advertisement
The aggressive renovation which started last week is long overdue and replaces annual course works, according to Warrnambool Racing Club CEO Tom O'Connor.
"This is a big renovation of the track," O'Connor said.
"It's the first time we've had a renovation of this type since the original track was laid back in 2000.
"The works are much needed. We're the only club that runs three consecutive days over our May carnival and we have 16 other meetings during the year.
"We're out of action for three months because the works are so aggressive, usually we miss racing for two months in September and October but this year we're not back to the end of November."
Acting track manager Brent O'Rourke said heavy rain earlier this week halted the works but they will resume on Monday.
"The track was just tired," O'Rourke said.
"We're taking the racing surface right back. It's a big job.
"The works will get rid of Poa seeds, Poa plants, disease spores, insect eggs and decaying grasses.
"The first two metres of the inside of the track have been done. The track is 24 metres wide so we've still got another 22 metres to do before we over-sow with our preferred rye grass and then we fertilise the racing surface.
"It's just like putting in a new lawn at home but on a lot bigger scale.
"We're very happy with how things are progressing. The heavy rain the other night put us back a couple of days but we'll be right for the Jericho Cup on November 27."
The Jericho Cup is Australia's longest flat race and is run over 4600 metres.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.