Bookaar shooter Penny Smith is aiming high ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Championships later this month.
The Tokyo Olympian, who is currently ranked 13th in the world in women's trap shotgun, is counting down the days to the event, held in Croatia from September 19 to October 12.
Smith is hoping to continue her strong 2022 form that saw her win silver in July's women's trap shotgun event at the Changwon ISSF World Cup, with an international personal best 122 out of 125 targets.
She also won gold in the trap mixed teams event.
"I don't really want to put too much pressure on myself but I'd love a top four finish," she said. "Obviously there's Olympic quotas on offer.
"I've just got to take it as it comes and see how we go when we're there, but I'd love a top-four finish."
Smith has been pleased with her form this year.
"It's been really good, it's been really consistent, I've had a solid year so far," she said. "I'm still training really hard which is good, obviously balancing a full-time job and also training (isn't easy). Work's really good there, they're really flexible with me which is really great."
Smith's championships results will determine her end-of-year plans. If her world ranking is top-15 she qualifies for the President's Cup.
"If I qualify for that and finish top-15 I'm pretty sure that's in Egypt at the end of November," she said.
If Smith isn't top-15 she plans to have some down-time before getting ready for the 2023 season.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
