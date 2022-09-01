The Standard

South Warrnambool lose Archie Stevens to VFL duties ahead of crunch semi final

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 1 2022 - 10:26am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool's Archie Stevens will fly to Queensland on Friday for Carlton's VFL semi-final with Brisbane.

South Warrnambool will be without gun midfielder Archie Stevens for its crunch semi-final against Portland.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.