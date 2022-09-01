South Warrnambool will be without gun midfielder Archie Stevens for its crunch semi-final against Portland.
Stevens, who along with James Hussey was the chief instigator of South's fightback against North Warrnambool Eagles last week, will fly to Queensland on Friday with Carlton's VFL side for a semi-final against Brisbane on Saturday.
Stevens said it was a tough decision to miss the Hampden league semi-final but feels he has South Warrnambool's full support.
"It's a great opportunity to play at that level against AFL-listed players," Stevens said. "But it was also a very tough decision not playing at South, I would have loved to be out there and play with the boys. They've all supported me and are proud and backing us against the Lions."
Stevens, in turn, trusts his South teammates to get the job done against the Tigers.
"I think they're in really good hands," he said. "Last week I played a big role, but I know they can step up and get the job done. It's really a team effort and hopefully they get the win."
Roosters coach Mat Battistello was rapt to see Stevens get his chance to play a final at a higher level.
"He's in unbelievable form," Battistello said. "His game against North last week from an individuals perspective is one of the better finals games I've seen. Even though we'd love Archie to be at our footy club this Sunday, we really celebrate that fact."
Battistello said there could be up to four changes ahead of Sunday's clash with Portland, with match committee moved to Friday.
Isaac Thomas and Jack Dye are in consideration after they were 50-50 to play last week, while GWV Rebels-listed players Luamon Lual and Will White are also available. Ricky Henderson (finger) will miss but may be in line to return if South advance to a preliminary final.
Portland has made one change with defender Tommy Haylock (injury) coming out of the side. Haylock injured his knee in the Tigers' elimination final win and will be replaced by big-bodied midfielder Marcus England. Jack Walsh, Kade Lovell and Jackson Dunlop have been named emergencies.
Coach Jarrod Holt said the Tigers would approach South like it was "a free hit".
"Expectations are South has been a lot stronger than us all year," Holt said. "We feel there is zero pressure on us and I'm sure South don't want to drop out in straight sets. We'll have a crack and the result will be the result."
Koroit coach Chris McLaren confirmed teenager Connor Byrne's return for its second semi-final against North Warrnambool Eagles. Finn O'Sullivan comes out with delayed concussion symptoms from round 18.
Byrne has consistently performed in the senior side since debut in round five before cementing a spot in the Rebels team over the last six weeks.
"He was dynamic when he came into (the senior side)," McLaren said. "He's kicked goals in every game."
The small forward is a difficult match up and good in the air and adds another option in a dangerous Saints forward line.
"He's one of those players who always looks like scoring," McLaren said.
North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie has named an extended bench for the clash, with Jarryd Lewis and Ben Mugavin in contention to return.
Mugavin, who was best on ground in the Eagles' losing 2019 grand final against Koroit, is another tall option while Lewis, who is a wait-and-see coming back from a calf injury, could be used on the wings where the Eagles got stuck on last week against South.
"One of our half/small forwards trying to play a wing role probably didn't work for us," Dowie said.
Dowie said the club was fortunate to have both reserves and seniors playing on Saturday, which gives players in contention a chance to put their case forward.
Teams selected for semi-final (as provided by teams)
South Warrnambool v PFNCC
South Warrnambool
B: S. Thompson, L. Mullen, I. Thomas
HB: H. Lee, X. Farley, L. Lual
C: B. Beks, J. Henderson, C. Gallichan
HF: J. Hussey, D. Weir, M. Irving
F: S. Beks, N. Thompson, W. White
R: O. Bridgewater, L. Youl, J. Saunders
Int: J. Dye, S. Kelly, J. Herrmann, M. McCluggage, B. Rantall
PFNCC
B: P. Haylock, P. Procter, J. Edwards
HB: N. Haylock, J. Jenner, C. Peters
C: C. Harvey, D. Falcone, L. Huppatz
HF: M. England, S. Hampshire, M. Curtis
F: T. Mitchell, T. Sharp, T. Jennings
R: A. Shepherd, B. Malcolm, D. Jackson
Int: J. Walsh, K. Lovell, H. McIntyre, K. Richardson, L. Goldby
Koroit v North Warrnambool Eagles
Koroit
B: T. Mckenry, M. Petersen, J. Whitehead
HB: P. O'Sullivan, T. McPherson, J. Neave
C: F. O'Sullivan, B. Dobson, T. Baulch
HF: W. Couch, S. Dobson, J. O'Sullivan
F: D. McCutcheon, L. Hoy, F. Robb
R: A. Pulling, J. Hausler, B. Harrington
Int: D. Mooney, C. Byrne, B. Goodall, J. Block, J. Korewha
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: J. Johnstone, J. Mckinnon, T. James
HB: D. Johnstone, L. Wines, T. Batten
C: B. Jenkinson, J. Bermingham, T. Porter
HF: J. Greene, A. Wines, F. Jones
F: A. Sinclair, N. Vardy, B. Smedts
R: B. Kellett, M. Wines, J. Grundy
Int: J. Lewis, B. Mugavin, T. Keast, H. Keast, S. Morter
