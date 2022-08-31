Man accused of murder sacks barrister before trial starts

A Warrnambool man accused of murdering his partner in 2019 has sacked his barrister just hours before his trial was set to begin.
Paul McDonough was charged with murder after a 28-year-old woman who was allegedly found with serious head and spinal injuries in a home in Warrnambool's Ocean Grove died in hospital.
Bekkie-Rae Curren-Trinca was allegedly found at the property on November 27, 2019, and was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition.
Her life-support was turned off in December that year.
Mr McDonough was scheduled to stand trial in the Supreme Court this week with opening statements expected on Wednesday afternoon.
But the court heard the man no longer wanted his barrister Paul Kounnas to represent him.
Crown prosecutor Angela Moran said it was a "very regrettable" situation and that she was particularly concerned because it wasn't the first time the accused man had fired his barrister.
She said Mr McDonough was facing the "most serious" charge, that the victim's family had travelled a long way and would suffer great distress if the trial was adjourned.
Justice Amanda Fox excused Mr Kounnas and his team from the court and urged Mr McDonough to find another legal firm as soon as possible.
She said she was not willing to force the trial on Mr McDonough in circumstances where he would have to represent himself.
"You need to understand that you cannot keep sacking lawyers and getting adjournments, it's not a never-ending process," Justice Fox said.
The case was adjourned until a date to be fixed to allow Mr McDonough time to hire new barristers.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/
Safe Steps for women after hours service is available through 188 015 188.
Brophy Family and Youth Services can be contacted on 1300 BROPHY or 03 5561 8888.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
