Seven Supreme Court writs have been issued against Warrnambool's CBC

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 31 2022 - 9:51am, first published August 30 2022 - 7:30am
Seven local complainants have had Supreme Court writs issued against Warrnambool Christian Brothers College.

Seven students are suing Warrnambool's former Christian Brothers College over alleged horrific physical and sexual abuse.

AT

