A victim being kissed on the lips by a Brother but was too scared to tell his mother;

Allegations a Brother masturbated in full view of students in class during a sexual education session by a female teacher;

A victim being held back after class and allegedly shown pornographic material;

Alleged touching and fondling of students' buttocks and genitals by Brothers;

One victim being punched so hard by a Brother his eye was split open;

Allegations Brothers forced students to get changed in front of them after showers while at least one Brother was masturbating;

Allegations a Brother strapped a victim until his hands bled;

A teacher spat in a boy's face and the same victim was grabbed around the throat;



A priest allegedly fondled a victim's genitals while holding a Bible to hide what he was doing;

A caretaker sexually assaulted and raped a victim;