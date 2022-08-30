Warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers should be advised this story contains the name of a person who has since died.
A former Framlingham Aboriginal Trust employee is accused of assaulting a site manager and stealing his car during funeral preparations for an Indigenous elder.
Advertisement
Warrnambool police Detective Senior Constable Dave Hughson said a 43-year-old Framlingham man was charged on Tuesday with armed robbery, robbery, recklessly cause injury, criminal damage, theft of a motor vehicle and driving-related offences.
He said the accused man attended the Framlingham Aboriginal Trust on August 18 and asked to borrow a vehicle to assist in funeral preparations for Killarney musician Archie Roach.
When the complainant, a 61-year-old site manager, refused the request, the accused man allegedly punched him to the face "a couple of times".
Detective Senior Constable Hughson said the accused man worked at the Trust up until May when his position was terminated, and was well-known to the complainant.
He alleged the man became "quite angry" and intentionally damaged furniture, as well as the walls of the community centre and a window.
He said the accused man then picked up a bundi stick, a hand-crafted wooden implement used for hunting, and threatened the complainant, who was bleeding from the bridge of his nose.
The man allegedly demanded the keys to a vehicle and the "fearful" complainant obliged.
"(The accused man) has taken off with a utility vehicle and conducted a few burn-outs on the lawn of the community centre," Detective Senior Constable Hughson said.
"Police attended and the man has baited police by getting out of the car, waving the bundi stick around and then driving off."
Detective Senior Constable Hughson said stop sticks were used by police but the accused man fled into the Framlingham Forest where he was unable to be located.
"The vehicle was recovered the next day and police organised with (the accused man) to hand himself in after the funeral," he said.
"He attended the station this morning (August 30) and was subsequently arrested and charged."
Detective Senior Constable Hughson said the complainant suffered minor injuries, was shaken by the alleged incident and was concerned about the accused offender returning to the community.
He said the man had also been charged over a burglary at the Framlingham Aboriginal Trust just five days before the alleged armed robbery.
He said the man was recorded covering up a security camera with duct tape before allegedly stealing a whipper-snipper and lawn mower from a shed.
He was already on bail charged with making threats to kill.
The man fronted Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon for a filing hearing.
Advertisement
He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody until October 28.
He will appear in court on that day for a contest mention hearing.
IN OTHER NEWS
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.