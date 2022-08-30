The Standard
Warrnambool silversmith devastated after $100,000 break-in

By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 30 2022 - 2:45am, first published 1:23am
Stunned Warrnambool silversmith Bud Knackstedt has talked about the impact on his life's work after thieves ransacked his Lava Street shop. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool silversmith Bud Knackstedt has been left devastated after his shop in Lava Street was ransacked and gems worth $100,000 stolen while he was on holidays.

