Panmure and Kolora-Noorat will head into Saturday's preliminary final unchanged, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
Bulldogs coach Chris Bant confirmed the side would field the same line-up that fell 21-points short against Nirranda in the second semi-final.
"We're unchanged by the looks of it," Bant said.
"The selection meeting didn't go for long at all to be honest."
Panmure's line-up has been relatively stable towards the back-end of the season, much to Bant's delight.
"It's been good," he said.
"It seems to happen more this time of year.
"It seems to be everyone's fit, available and ready to go."
Bant said his side knows where it needs to improve, following its loss to the Blues and had a good training session on Tuesday night.
"It's been a bit of a theme the whole year," he said.
"We know when we play to our best we're pretty hard to beat.
"I feel like we're a good chance to beat anyone but we just didn't do that on the weekend for long enough.
"We didn't play at our best for four quarters and that's the difference against good teams."
The Bulldogs mentor said the lure of playing in a grand final was strong for his side, following its resurgence across the past five years.
"It's been a bit of a slow burn," he said.
"In 2018 we finished with the wooden spoon.
"I know there's been a lot of interruptions in between then and now but to be in a prelim now it's been good for everyone.
"It's taken a lot of work to get to this stage but we're not just going to let it slip without a fight."
Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke was happy to select the same side that defeated Merrivale in the first semi-final by 24 points.
"Everyone's come up which is really good," he said.
"It's the way you want it to be (for finals) and there's always some hard-luck stories, blokes missing out.
"But to go in unchanged into a prelim is best-case scenario."
The Power coach said his side was "excited and ready to go" for the clash.
"Prelims don't come every day so it's really exciting and a reward for effort for the group," he said.
Panmure and Kolora-Noorat last met in the qualifying final on August 20, which the Bulldogs triumphed in by 23 points.
That was the third clash between the teams in 2022, with Panmure sitting at two wins and Kolora-Noorat one victory which came in round 10.
Panmure v Kolora-Noorat
Panmure
B: N.Keane, B.Cook, T.Wright
HB: T.Mahony, Z.Reeves, T.Gardiner
C: M.Colbert, S.Mahony, L.Kew
HF: J.Norton, J.Moloney, T.Murnane
F: J.Dalton, C.Bant, L.McLeod
R: D.Roache, P.Mahony, B.Gedye
Int: L.Bishop, B.Purcell, I.Sinnott
Kolora-Noorat
B: J.Larcombe, S.O'Connor, J.Dillon
HB: J.Wallace, R.O'Connor
C: J.Moloney, J.Moloney, N.Marshall
HF: N.Bourke, L.McConnell, L.Boyd
F: B.Fraser, S.Boyd, T.McKenzie
R: S.Kenna, B.O'Sullivan, S.Judd
Int: J.Brooks, B.Reid, L.Tebble, F.Beasley
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
