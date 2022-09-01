The Standard

WDFNL finals week three teams: Panmure and Kolora-Noorat coaches settle on preliminary final sides

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated September 1 2022 - 10:30am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fresh off finishing joint runner-up in the Esam Medal, Bulldog Jacob Moloney will be a key player for Panmure in the preliminary final. Picture by Anthony Brady

Panmure and Kolora-Noorat will head into Saturday's preliminary final unchanged, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.