Koroit's Finn O'Sullivan starred for Vic Country under 16s on Tuesday in their loss to Western Australia at Metricon Stadium.
O'Sullivan was named his side's best with a goal, 25 disposals and six clearances as Vic Country were downed 7.5 (47) to 9.9 (63).
"Unfortunately we didn't get the result we wanted but I had a solid performance," O'Sullivan told The Standard.
"I found a bit of the ball but couldn't go forward with it kicking goals. I kicked one goal and probably had another chance but didn't quite make the distance."
The Victorians started the match strongly and only trailed by two points at the main break.
The third quarter was costly as the Sandgropers kicked five straight goals to Vic Country's one.
Vic Country rallied in the final term to outscore Western Australia 19-10 but fell 15-points short of victory.
O'Sullivan played in the midfield for the first three quarters before a knock to his knee saw him moved to the forward line in the final term.
"I'm feeling pretty good, just general soreness," he said of the knock.
Vic Country is winless after its first two matches of the championships and plays South Australia on Saturday at Thebarton Oval.
Cobden's Flynn Penry featured in Vic Country's round one loss to Vic Metro but didn't feature against Western Australia.
After a backing-up a strong round one performance where he racked-up 33 touches, O'Sullivan is relishing playing at the level.
"It's obviously a great opportunity but just the battle it has on my body, seeing where I'm at, seeing how good the opposition are, seeing how good the players are all over the country are. It's great," he said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
