Koroit youngster Finn O'Sullivan starred for Vic Country in National Championship loss to WA

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 6 2022 - 8:30am, first published 7:30am
RISING TALENT: Finn O'Sullivan in his senior debut for Koroit in round 11. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Koroit's Finn O'Sullivan starred for Vic Country under 16s on Tuesday in their loss to Western Australia at Metricon Stadium.

