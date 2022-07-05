Man brings son to break-in at south-west sports club

A Corangamite district man, with an extensive criminal history, brought his 11-year-old son along to a burglary at a south-west sports club, a court has heard.
The 37-year-old man, who cannot be named because that could identify the child, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to burglary, theft and other offences.
The man has been in custody since his arrest on December 15 last year.
The court heard the man drove himself and his 11-year-old son to the Skipton Football and Netball Club on July 1 last year about 4am.
The man took a pair of garden shears and a screw driver, which he used to force entry to the Smythe Street club rooms, damaging the wooden floor of the building.
A sports bag located in the rooms was filled with cans of Jim Beam and Cola, Bundaberg Rum and Cola and Carlton Dry beer.
The man also stole a red football and a Nike brand pump.
They then fled the building and hid the stolen items in a nearby bush before returning to collect them the following day.
The court heard the man and his son consumed the stolen alcohol over the next few days.
Then on August 24, the man attended Terang's Christian Autos wearing gloves and concealing his face.
He was alone and forced entry to the business using a jemmy bar.
Inside he stole $31 cash and a car battery.
The man also pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol from a Skipton supermarket on December 5 last year, and assaulting the same son six days later.
He also sought a sentence indication in relation to serious assault allegations from December 15.
The court heard the man had an argument with his then partner and allegedly smashed a wooden gate, oven and plaster wall at her home.
When the accused victim returned home, he allegedly held his hands around her neck before kicking her and pushed her to the ground.
He then threatened to shoot her.
Police allege the complainant's children observed the incident.
On Monday, Kerry Schroeder from Victoria Legal Aid said the man disputed the strangulation-related allegations but would plead guilty to the remainder of the offending.
She said at the time of the offending, the man was out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic and was neglecting his mental health.
She said the man was diagnosed with schizophrenia a decade ago and had resorted to some "very old, bad habits", being alcohol.
The court heard the man had 21 pages of criminal history, which Ms Schroeder said mainly occurred in the context of alcohol abuse.
She said the man had been in custody on remand for more than 200 days but understood more time in custody was necessary.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said he was considering a lengthy jail term to be followed by a therapeutic correction order.
The man will appear in court again on July 18.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
