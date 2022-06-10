The Standard

Hampden footballers Finn O'Sullivan, Flynn Penry to represent Vic Country at AFL under 16 championships

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 10 2022 - 5:59am, first published 5:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RUCK ROLE: Cobden's Flynn Penry will play for Vic Country on Saturday.

TWO Hampden league footballers who will join forces for Vic Country on Saturday are capable of adding to their repertoires as they rise through the ranks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.