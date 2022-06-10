TWO Hampden league footballers who will join forces for Vic Country on Saturday are capable of adding to their repertoires as they rise through the ranks.
That's the assessment of Koroit's Finn O'Sullivan and Cobden's Flynn Penry from NAB League leaders.
Advertisement
O'Sullivan is settling in at Oakleigh Chargers after moving to Melbourne and joining Xavier College as a boarder while Penry is part of GWV Rebels' program and completing his schooling at Ballarat Grammar.
The pair, who will play for Vic Country against Vic Metro in the AFL under 16 championship season-opener at Carlton's Ikon Park, could team up in the engine room.
O'Sullivan can rotate through the midfield and wing and Penry is a ruckman.
Oakleigh Chargers talent manager Jy Bond said the club was rapt to have O'Sullivan onboard, praising his ball use and decision-making.
He follows South Warrnambool-turned-AFL number one Jamarra Ugle-Hagan as a Hampden league export to go through the Chargers' system.
"We have really embraced country kids and love having them in our program and Finn is no different," Bond said.
"Finn got an opportunity, played really well for us and was scouted by Vic Country and now he's co-captain which is awesome.
"At that age it is based on raw talent and potential. He's played off the wing for us and half-back but I'd like to think he'd develop into a midfielder."
GWV Rebels under 16 coach Wayne McKercher was full of praise for Penry who he described as a player who has "come on in leaps and bounds".
"From the start of the program to the final squad selection for the Rebels, he developed really well," he said.
"He's a very good listener and puts a lot of that stuff straight into practice."
McKercher said Penry "showed a bit of leadership" and had an eye for ruck craft.
"His tap work is really, really good and his direction to his midfield group and his ability to work over the opposition ruckman with his strength as well, which is understated, (is promising)," he said.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.