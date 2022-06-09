Koroit and Warrnambool made changes at the selection table ahead of their Friday night showdown at Reid Oval.
The Saints, flying in top spot with a 7-1 win-loss record, welcome back creative teenager Tom Baulch from the NAB League, utility Taylor McKenry and first-year player Jake McCosh.
Ruckman Jeremy Hausler (foot), Jack Coghlan-West and Nick Whiting (omitted) make way.
The Blues brought in experienced defender Bradley Bull and teenager Ethan Boyd with backman Jordy Foott (hamstring) and forward Harry Ryan (knee) forced outs.
Koroit mentor Chris McLaren, who will coach after missing last round with COVID-19, said the club was happy with its additions.
"It will be Taylor's first game of the year. He's a good trainer, runner and looks after himself fitness-wise but just running his own business and having a young family means he's found it hard to be consistent with his training otherwise he would've been in ages ago," he said.
"He is a player we rate pretty highly with his contested work."
The news is tougher for experienced defender Tim Martin who is still battling the effects of a bad corked hip sustained against Cobden in round five.
McLaren expects the premiership player to be unavailable until after the mid-season bye in early July.
"It was a big contest. He's back running but he's still tender and not moving very well to be honest," he said.
"I'd be surprised if we saw him before the bye."
Warrnambool coach Ben Parkinson said the Blues would be cautious with Foott and Ryan.
"It's the second time for the year (with Foott) so he will probably have an extended break, probably until after the mid-season bye," he said.
"Harry has a crook knee. He did hurt it on Saturday but he managed to play out the game no worries but it blew up Sunday morning.
"He's had it assessed so he may miss a month as well with a medial strain."
Parkinson said Ryan's omission was a loss for the Blues.
"We always thought he'd become the player he's just starting to be," he said.
"He won a couple of under 18 best and fairest awards and was a big boy when he was 17, 18 and he may have played 30-odd games now and he's just getting some confidence.
"Playing in between Sam (Cowling) and Jase (Rowan) up in the forward line means he's learning all the time.
"He probably plays third fiddle but is learning and watching and those boys will eventually finish up and that mantle becomes Harry then."
Injury has struck Camperdown with five players unavailable for its away clash against North Warrnambool Eagles.
Cam Spence (corkie), Zach Anderson (corkie), Luke Molan (managed), Charlie Lucas (concussion) and Harry Sumner (concussion) are sidelined. Hamish Sinnott (NAB League) and vice captain Brayden Draffin (ankle) return along with Luke Ball, Devon Coates and James O'Neil.
"It is another week of a heap of changes," Magpies mentor Neville Swayn said.
"We'll just keep plugging away. All we can do is take it up to them, have a good mindset, be positive."
North Warrnambool Eagles' attack has received a boost with Dylan Parish returning from a hamstring injury after four weeks on the sidelines.
Eagles coach Adam Dowie said it was a plus for his team, as was the availability of teenager Harry Keast (NAB League).
"If he is up and going, we're a lot better," he said.
"He just gives a bit of flexibility."
Tom James (concussion) and Jayden Porter (omitted) are the Eagles' outs.
Portland welcomes back Jackson Dunlop from illness and will blood debutant Lachie Goldby against South Warrnambool at Hanlon Park for what looms as an intriguing top-three clash.
Tigers coach Jarrod Holt said Goldby, who returned to the club from Westerns in the off-season, had been knocking on the door.
"He would've played round one to be honest but he did his hammy in a practice match the week before," he said.
"He's been really impressive in the reserves the last couple of weeks and we were keen to get him in.
"He's a small and can play on-ball or half-forward. He's a good ball user and tough."
Kyle Richardson (back) and Nathan Haylock (unavailable) are the Tigers' outs.
Cobden has brought in ruckman Tyler Humphrey and forward Tom Spokes for its clash against Terang Mortlake at Mortlake's D.C Farran Oval.
Mitch Reed and Tom Marshall are the Bombers' out.
Cobden coach Dan Casey said Marshall was unavailable for the game which has been switched from Terang to Mortlake.
"He's been in the back line. I think he's played four games and been in the best in three of the four games," he said.
Hamilton Kangaroos have added height for their clash against Port Fairy at Gardens Oval, bringing in forward Vincent Huf and ruckman Cameron Whyte.
"It gives us a bit of height, especially on a smaller ground, so hopefully we can stretch them," Roos coach Hamish Waldron said.
Taine Morris (concussion) and Luke Uebergang (reserves) will miss.
Koroit v Warrnambool - 6.45pm Friday, Reid Oval
Koroit
B: D.Mooney, T.McPherson, T.McKenry,
HB: J.Whitehead, B.Dobson, J.McCosh
C: L.Hoy, A.Pulling, T.Baulch
HF: D.McCutcheon, P.O'Sullivan, W.Couch
F: F.Robb, M.Petersen, S.Dobson
R: J. Korewha, J.Neave, J.O'Sullivan,
Int: C.Byrne, C.O'Donnell, J.Lloyd
Warrnambool
B: A.Lowe, R.Mast, B.Bull
HB: L.Cody, E.Boyd, J.Chittick
C: J.Bell, D.McCorkell, O.Opperman
HF: P.Anderson, T.Ludeman, S.Cowling
F: C.Hoffmann, J. Rowan, J.Turland
R: M.Bidmade, B.Howard, J.Turland
Int: L.Bidmade, D.Graham, A.Radley
Port Fairy v Hamilton Kangaroos - 2pm Saturday, Gardens Oval
Port Fairy
B: G.Swarbrick, B.Goonan, J.van der Aa
HB: J.Hamilton, T.Finn, X.Stevens
C: K.Mercovich, J.Duncan, D.Smith
HF: B.Dalton, M.Sully, O.POLLOCK
F: L.Kelly, D.Chapman, J.Bartlett
R: H.Elliott, C.Frost, A.McMeel
Int: N.Hayes, P.Lee, H.Peake
Hamilton Kangaroos
B: C.Pither, R.Sigley, M.McMeel
HB: D.White, L.Barnes, J.Hickey
C: R.Gill, A.Glare, B.Hicks
HF: C.Whyte, H.Waldron, D.Rentsch
F: V.Huf, H.Cook, D.Russell
R: J.Whyte, A.Pepper, C.Murrie
Int: Z.Burgess, A.Noske, B.mason
Portland v South Warrnambool - 2pm Saturday, Hanlon Park
Portland
B: P.Haylock, P.Procter, J.Edwards
HB: A.Shepherd, S.Hampshire, J.Jenner
C: L.Huppatz, K.Lovell, C.Peters
HF: J.Dunlop, J.Walsh, H.McIntyre
F: T.Sharp, M.Curtis, M.England
R: B.Malcolm, T.Jennings, D.Jackson
Int: T.Haylock, Z.Stuchbery, L.Goldby
South Warrnambool
B: L.Mullen, B.Rantall, H.Lee
HB: M.McCluggage, C.Gallichan, T.Williamson
C: J.Henderson, L.Youl, B.Beks
HF: J.Hussey, S.Beks, N.Thompson
F: D.Weir, R.henderson, M.Irving
R: J.Saunders, J.Herrmann, O.Bridgewater
Int: J.Dye, J.Maher, T.Jenkins
Terang Mortlake v Cobden - 2pm Saturday, D.C Farran Oval
Terang Mortlake
B: R.Tanner, J.Crawley, J.Lehmann
HB: M.Arundell, G.Bourke, I.Kenna
C: J.Hay, D.O'Connor, B.Carracher
HF: D.Kenna, R.Hutchins, H.Roberts
F: N.Roberts, J.Harris, W.Kain
R: H.Porter, X.Vickers, D.Jones
Int: M.Baxter, W.Berryman, T.Royal, E.Arundell
Cobden
B: J.Worboys, T.Anderson, Z.Green
HB: S.Thow, C.Koroneos, R.McVilly
C: J.Hickey, L.Loubey, L.Smith
HF: L.Cahill, T.Spokes, M.Kemp
F: L.Darcy, L.Hickey, P.Pekin
R: C.Darcy, O.Darcy, G.Rooke
Int: T.Humphrey, H.Herschell, J.Hutt
North Warrnambool Eagles v Camperdown - 2pm Saturday, Bushfield Recreation Reserve
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: J.Johnstone, L.Wines, H.Keast
HB: B.Kellett, D.johnstone, A.Sinclair
C: F.Jones, J.Lewis, T.Batten
HF: J.Greene, D.parish, B.Mugavin
F: J.Burke, S.Morter, A.Wines
R: M.Wines, N.Vardy, T.Porter
Int: B.Jenkinson, J.BERMINGHAM, B.Smedts, J.Grundy
CamperdownInt: M.Sinnott, A.Royal, J.O'Neil, D.Coates, J.Evans, T.Fitzgerald, A.Gordon, L.Clarke, Z.Sinnott, I.Stephens, S.Gordon, L.Ball, L.O'Neil, N.Jones, J.Dundon, C.Spence, N.Payne, T.Kent, J.Place, E.Coates, B.Draffin, H.Sinnott
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
