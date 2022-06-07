EMERGING footballer Finn O'Sullivan is immersing himself in the sport as he settles into life in Melbourne.
The Koroit export, who is a boarder at Xavier College, will co-captain Vic Country at the AFL under 16 championships, starting on Saturday against Vic Metro at Ikon Park.
He is one of two Hampden league players in the side with 200-centimetre ruck-forward prospect Flynn Penry representing Cobden.
O'Sullivan's selection came off the back of strong form for Xavier College in the Associated Public Schools competition and Oakleigh Chargers at under 16 level.
"It is a huge privilege, representing not just Victoria but all the little country towns," O'Sullivan said of earning a Vic Country guernsey.
"I haven't been back home for a while but the community is getting around me which is good."
The added bonus of being joint captain is something O'Sullivan is taking in his stride.
"I am trying to help my teammates with their games," he said.
"I'd say I am pretty vocal. I am not a yapper but like to be vocal on the ground, it only helps."
Vic Country will play Vic Metro in the championships' opener before matches in Queensland and South Australia in July.
"The first week against Metro should be a good challenge I think. They've beaten us (in selection trials) the past two or three times now and this is the one which really counts so hopefully we can get over the line," O'Sullivan said.
"It should also be a great opportunity to go up to the Gold Coast and play in a different climate. Obviously it's a lot hotter in Queensland than it is down here."
O'Sullivan, 16, has adapted to life as a boarder after moving to the city in late January for the start of year 10.
"It is going really well, I'm loving every minute of it," he said.
"I've been here for about six months now so I have kind of caught onto the team and how things operate.
"Dinner is a set time and we have a dining hall and we all eat together.
"The boys are just great - they are all country lads so everyone is in the same situation."
The midfielder-wingman has broken into Xavier College's senior football team which has a 4-2 win-loss record.
"We have a really strong team and should have a few (AFL) draftees this year," O'Sullivan said.
"We have the two Davey twins from the NT who are boarding with me which is good and Jack O'Sullivan - not my brother but another lad from Kyabram - who should get drafted as well."
Playing in the APS system is something O'Sullivan - one of four sports-mad siblings - embraces.
"It is a really good league and it has all the best (junior) players from Melbourne and even the country," he said.
"A lot of other lads from the country go boarding at APS schools. You just get seen (by recruiters) more and gets your name out there a bit more."
