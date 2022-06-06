Geelong star and Coleman Medal leader Jeremy Cameron is a man sky-high on confidence, arguably playing some of the best football of his storied career.
The 29-year-old, who proudly hails from the small south-west town of Dartmoor, surged past a major milestone in his brilliant AFL career in Friday night's win against the Western Bulldogs, kicking his 500th goal in game 198 and in the process becoming the 62nd player in VFL/AFL history to achieve the feat.
Advertisement
The former GWS Giants champion goalkicker - who crossed to the Cattery at the end of 2020 after 427 goals in 171 games - starred for the Cats under the bright Friday night lights, kicking six goals in a best afield performance at Marvel Stadium.
MORE SPORT:
The mental resolve to finish when the game's at that stage is something I really admire.- Chris Scott
More importantly, as the Bulldogs stormed home in the final term, the left-footed former Greater Western Victorian Rebel slammed on three goals late to prove the difference - including two set-shots within a minute to bring the game beyond reach.
Cats coach Chris Scott said there was few players in the AFL capable of seizing the moment quite like him.
"There are so many good parts of his game, but one thing I isolate that can be underplayed is when the scoreboard is tight, his kicking is just a beautiful thing to watch," he said.
"A couple of shots he had we were sitting right behind and he's as straight a left-foot kick as I can remember.
"The mental resolve to finish when the game's at that stage is something I really admire."
The dual All-Australian and 2019 Coleman Medal winner has been in blistering form for the fourth-placed Cats after an injury-riddled 2021 season saw the forward feature just 15 times at AFL level, with four bags of five or more goals so far this season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.