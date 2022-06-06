I love athletics and any chance I can to give back and give some pointers I really enjoy.- Grace Kelly
A handful of lucky students at St Pius X Primary School in Warrnambool will benefit from the expertise of one of its former students, with national sprinter Grace Kelly to teach budding runners the ropes.
The emerging Warrnambool sprinter - now attending Emmanuel College - will lead a 10-week running program each Monday and Friday afternoon after school on the oval to teach kids the sport and to provide guidance and insight.
The exciting athletics prospect said it was a terrific opportunity for her to give back to the school and the community.
"It's super exciting to be able to do this - I used to go here at St Pius, but I just love athletics and any chance I can to give back and give some pointers I really enjoy," she told The Standard.
"It's enjoyable to be part of the journey for young kids trying to get into sprinting."
It's been a whirlwind year so far for Kelly, who is coming off two silver medals in the Australian Athletics Championship in her age group.
Earlier this year, Kelly enjoyed yet more success at the Victorian state titles, achieving the 100m and 200m double gold medal.
Even more incredible is the fact it's the fourth-year running she's claimed the double gold at state level - an awe-inspiring record.
So what's her number one tip for emerging sprinters coming into athletics?
"I think it's important to work on the basics, arms and technique and starts as well," she said.
"It's an important part to work on, but it's about getting the basics right.
"It makes up a lot of the race especially when it comes to sprinting."
Grade six student Luke Harrison, an avid runner himself, described the opportunity to work with Kelly as 'prestigious' and said he loved the sport and everything it offered.
"I made it into inter-school a few times, I've been running for a few years now," he said.
"I find it really enjoyable and just love how competitive the sport is."
The youngster said he wanted to go as far as he could in athletics, aiming high for the future.
"I'd love to maybe one day make it to the Olympics," he said of his future aspirations.
"That would be awesome."
Kelly will work closely with the youngsters before heading back into her own jam-packed schedule of training and competition in the coming months.
"It's my off-season at the moment, so training's backed off a fair bit but I'll be starting to get into pre-season and training soon," she said.
"Everything will all start to ramp up again soon which is really exciting."
