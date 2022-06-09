The Standard

Jessica Rentsch taking representative opportunities in her stride

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated June 9 2022 - 7:27am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WORKING HARD: Hamilton's Jessica Rentsch (pictured with ball) gets in and under for team black at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday. Picture: Mike Owen/AFL Photos

Hamilton's Jessica Rentsch believes multiple representative opportunities this year has helped take her football craft to another level.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.