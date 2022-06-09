Hamilton's Jessica Rentsch believes multiple representative opportunities this year has helped take her football craft to another level.
Finishing her first season at GWV Rebels in March, where she won best first-year player, Rentsch was chosen to represent Vic Country at the under 16 girls championship match in April.
Advertisement
The Good Shepherd College student took the next step last week, selected in the inaugural AFL Women's Futures program.
It was the 16-year-old's first time immersed in an elite AFL environment, with a training session held at Essendon's training base, The Hanger, as well as an exhibition match at Geelong's GMHBA Stadium.
"Everything this year has helped me improve so much, having access to (Rebels coach) David Loader, he's been amazing and same with (talent manager) Brooke Brown, the whole team is so encouraging and supportive," Rentsch said.
"Playing Rebels, then Vic Country, it's helped my footy and helped me understand the game a lot more, my positioning and where I need to be."
Rentsch was one of 46 of Australia's best under 17 players selected for the program, and seven from country Victoria.
"I got to meet so many new people, it was so lovely," she said. "You're sitting in a room full of people where everyone's there for the same reason."
Split into two teams, Rentsch spent a session on well-being, before switching to a training session.
With ex-Collingwood footballer Tarkyn Lockyer leading the program, players also had access to coaches including current and former AFL Women's players in Chelsea Randall, Sarah Perkins and Kirby Bentley.
"They were so knowledgeable and everything they said, made sense," Rentsch said.
Players put training into action on Sunday for the exhibition match, with Rentsch taking up a spot on the wing. The game went down to the wire, with Rentsch's Black team pulling off a two-point win.
"I'm pretty sure most people couldn't say they've played on an AFL ground, so it was quite surreal," she said.
"It was crazy, we were down for the majority of the game, but we started to come back in the last quarter."
Rentsch turns her focus back to the Western Victoria Female Football League's season, where she is playing for Portland. Keeping up her workout program over the summer is a high priority before she tackles her draft year head on.
"Next year I hope to be playing football with the Rebels, and just getting my fitness, skills and ability up for the draft," she said. "AFL Women's, that's the main goal, the dream."
IN OTHER SPORT
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.