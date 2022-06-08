Nine games into the 2022 Warrnambool and District league netball season and the sample size of games is shining a light on where each team sits in the pecking order.
While one club is ruling the roost, there is plenty to like all the way down the line, with a few teams biting for an upset later in the year.
NIRRANDA (9-0, 277%)
It's hard to argue the flag isn't Nirranda's to lose right now. No team has come close to the Blues, with Merrivale the nearest, within 17 goals. Defensively dominant, coach Lisa Arundell prides her defensive unit on keeping teams to minimum scores. Then add in Hampden recruit Amanda Gilbert and rising goalie Chelsea Quinn to an attacking end already stacked with reigning league medallist Steph Townsend and it's hard to find a weakness. Jo Couch has also been in ripping form.
The question is: can the Blues go to an even higher level in the second half of the season?
MERRIVALE (8-1, 166%)
The Tigers have shown they are still so hard to beat even when introducing new faces into the mix. Defensively, with the experience of Nicole Ferguson and Cloe Pulling down back, there is little to fault. Coach Elisha Sobey says the work is coming through knitting its midcourt and forward units together. New A graders Maya Netherway and Sarah Moloney, as well as Jocelyn Bail up forward, are nice additions to a team who knows how to win it all.
Sobey is trying players in new positions to gain more versatility as a team but will their ceiling be enough to surpass a team like Nirranda?
PANMURE (7-2, 145%)
The Bulldogs have the talent across all three lines to challenge the top. There is still improvement needed to cement partnerships, but so far their off-season recruits - Millie Mahony, Laura Roberts and Amelia Bant - have looked strong. Co-coach Jess Rohan's versatility on court is pivotal and gives the team another option to swing forward if needed.
SOUTH ROVERS (5-3-1, 97%)
Touted as the team on the rise, the Lions haven't disappointed. Their losses were against those above them and they're proving they now know how to win. A young, talented team who is thriving with a second year under their belt.
Kylie Carter has consistently spoken about the impact of Lena Wright, her agility, skill and ability to make things happen. She's having a sublime season.
The squad has also been bolstered by the re-appearance of Steph Jenkins, who was set to miss after moving to Melbourne.
DENNINGTON (5-4, 80%)
A young team that has had its ups and downs this year. Coach Sue Fleming admitted the Dogs have struggled in close games but are starting to hold their composure late in matches, proven with several close wins.
Still in the mix for finals but need to keep working on consistency and bridging their best and worst netball to hold on to a spot in the five.
TIMBOON (3-5-1, 94%)
The Demons went through a face lift over the off-season. With only one returning A grader in captain Hollie Castledine, we still had this group thereabouts to push for finals as was the depth of their A reserves last year.
Have needed time to figure things out, but haven't been far off it, advertised by several single digit losses.
Banking their first back-to-back wins for the year in the past fortnight, this team could string a nice run home together in the second half of the season.
OLD COLLEGIANS (3-5-1, 79%)
Another group whose personnel changed dramatically in the off-season, the Warriors' list were largely unknown due to returning players, as well as recruits from smaller leagues.
Have the experience in its coaching ranks in Jemmah Lynch and Bec Kavanagh to build this team up, while returning defender Chloe Williams has shown glimpses she can return to her best after a few years away from court.
A rival coach recently described the Warriors as a good team with a lot of talent so they aren't far away from potentially climbing up the ranks as they continue to develop and grow in confidence together.
ALLANSFORD (2-6-1, 81%)
The Cats are among teams looking to build itself back up the ladder, with coach Rachel Mungean revealing the biggest thing for this group is keeping confidence up.
Players have been full of praise for the work of Mungean this season, particularly her ability to guide young talent through the ranks. Georgia Martin is in good form through the midcourt, while Cassie Jewell and Keely Price have been building a new partnership in defence.
The side lacks some of the height of other teams, but makes up for it with its youthfulness and speed on court.
RUSSELLS CREEK (1-8, 69%)
The club arguably dealing with the toughest injury list. Lost goalkeeper Marino Vickers to a season-ending Achilles/calf injury in round one, with goal shooter Brooke Herbertson also out with injury. Stacy Dunkley is a beast in wing attack but is also easing back in after her own Achilles tear suffered last year.
With talented young players in Charlotte van der Steere, Tahlee Dannatt, Jessica Quinlivan stepping up for the side, the Creekers have challenged teams above them in Timboon, Old Collegians and Dennington.
They've shown capabilities, that if everyone stays healthy, they could claim a few scalps.
KOLORA-NOORAT (0-9, 37%)
The Power is a team rebuilding after losing several former players throughout the off-season. A slower start to their pre-season meant they had to play catch up, but with a young core group, there is plenty of upside. Coach Carolyn Carlin is buoyant about their improvements as a squad.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
