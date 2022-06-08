The Tigers have shown they are still so hard to beat even when introducing new faces into the mix. Defensively, with the experience of Nicole Ferguson and Cloe Pulling down back, there is little to fault. Coach Elisha Sobey says the work is coming through knitting its midcourt and forward units together. New A graders Maya Netherway and Sarah Moloney, as well as Jocelyn Bail up forward, are nice additions to a team who knows how to win it all.

