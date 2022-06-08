The Standard

Warrnambool Mermaids under 14s set sail for National Junior Classic in Melbourne

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated June 8 2022 - 7:13am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY TO BALL: Chloe Gleeson, Milan Clark, Rosie Bowman, Sophie Smith, Indi O'Connor, Zoe Dobson and Stella Marris ahead of the Classic. Picture: Chris Doheny

Warrnambool Mermaids' under 14 squad is fired up by the prospect of playing some of the country's best opposition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.