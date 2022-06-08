Rising South Warrnambool footballer Henry Rhodes faces a nervous wait after suffering a foot injury and will visit a surgeon on Monday for a full diagnosis.
The Roosters under 18.5 captain fractured his foot in a marking contest against North Warrnambool in round seven of the Hampden league competition.
Rhodes is hopeful he won't need surgery and will only miss around six weeks.
"It's not really that sore, I should be back soon hopefully," he said.
"If I need surgery it's going to be longer. If I've done the ligaments then I'll be out for months probably."
Rhodes admitted he was disappointed with the injury but was maintaining a positive outlook.
"I think I'm handling it pretty well," he said.
"I'm not letting it get to me too much. I'm happy with that."
Rhodes had started the 2022 season in sublime touch for the Roosters' under 18.5 side, earning selection in the best players in each of his five matches while contributing nine goals.
He had his form rewarded when he was handed a Greater Western Victoria Rebels NAB League debut against the Sydney Swans in April.
He is also captain of Emmanuel College's school football side which remains undefeated.
Rhodes is hopeful he can be back for South Warrnambool in time for finals.
The Roosters are currently in third position with six wins and two losses after eight rounds.
"We're looking alright in the 18s as well to make finals, so if I can make it back to that, that would be great," he said.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
