Dennington's bad run of injuries continues with Daniel Threlfall set to miss Saturday's clash against his old side, Nirranda.
The defender, who was a member of Nirranda's 2018 premiership side, is a massive out for the Dogs after hurting his back during the week.
"It's a big dent in our back line losing him," coach Ben Thornton said. "He's one of our most important players, and he's shattered, missing going up against his side."
The Dogs do regain the services of Tom Lee, Jordan Brown, Reggie Barling from injury, while Liam Byrne and Jackson Cruickshank will play their first senior games of the year. Meanwhile, Mitch McLaren makes his senior debut after crossing to the club in 2019. Thornton said the goal was to bring "effort for four quarters" against Nirranda.
"Last week we dropped the ball, we had a good start and the start will be massive again" he said. "I think it's going to be wet, which brings it back a bit."
Nirranda makes a host of changes, with Cody Wagstaff and Ash Rosolin returning from injury. Peter O'Dowd is back after missing last week with unavailablity, while Matthew Horsnell's form in reserves will be rewarded, the midfielder set to be tasked with a key role onball.
Under 18 player Oliver Delaney will also make his senior debut for the club.
Coming out is Luke Weel (unavailable), Regan Nutting (shoulder), Bronte McCann (illness), Jason Lee (unavailable) and Tyler Coates (ankle).
Old Collegians' forward line will have a different look to it with Ben England and Lachlan Dickson unavailable for Saturday's contest against Allansford.
"Ben provides a bit of focus for us up forward and is strong at the contest," coach Ben van de Camp said. "And Lachy, he's been a focus at centre half forward, so our forward line will look a bit different as to how we put the ball in there."
Midfielder Tim Lewis returns for the Warriors, as does Bailey Brooks.
"There's a couple players that strengthen our midfield brigade," van de Camp said.
He said many of his players were also dealing with short term injuries, up to two-to-three weeks, with the club cautious of bringing them back before they're ready.
"Given the bye is in a couple weeks, it's a case of do you bring them in now, or say righto, take a breath and make sure you're right post-bye," van de Camp said. "There's a lot of clubs in the same boat, that seem to have rolling stock of players. We're fortunate we have good depth in our reserves and 18s that we can bring these players through."
Meanwhile, the Cats will be without onballer Luke Nowell, while coach Tim Nowell said Jack McGee needed to get through training on Thursday before he was selected.
"We told him that, we'd much rather have him for next weekend 100 per cent fit than this weekend at 80 per cent," Nowell said. "We've been strong on that all year, if you're not right, you're not right. If Jack doesn't get up, we'll bring in another under 18 from last year."
Nowell said he wanted to again see the four-quarter consistency his team dished up against Timboon last round.
"If we can keep playing that brand of football, I think some of these sides we haven't finished off, we've set a challenge, and we have to, to win seven of our last nine games of the year," he said.
Kolora-Noorat will make one change ahead of its clash against Panmure.
Teen Fred Beasley returns from injury, with coach Nick Bourke confirming the out was yet to be confirmed as they await an injury update on a player.
Bourke said his team was looking forward to the challenge of playing Panmure, after the Bulldogs' win against Nirranda last round.
"They had a really good win last week, and we've probably hitting a bit of form ourselves," he said.
The coach credited the rising form of his team's younger players, as well as a level of consistency within the team, to the Power's run of form which includes three wins in a row.
"They're getting a lot more confident themselves, and beginning to have a lot of important moments throughout games," he said.
Panmure will welcome back Lachlan McLeod and Wilbur Pomorin for the clash. Coach Chris Bant said the pair would add leg speed to his team.
He said the Bulldogs were wary of the Power, despite beating them comfortably earlier in the season.
Team selections for round 10 (supplied by clubs)
Kolora-Noorat v Panmure
Kolora-Noorat
B: J. Brooks, J. Larcombe, S. O'Connor
HB: J. Dillon, L. Tebble, R. O'Connor
C: B. O'Sullivan, J. Vaughan, N. Marshall
HF: B. Reid, P. Baker, N. Bourke
F: F. Beasley, T. Beasley, M. Clissold
R: J. Moloney, L. McConnell, S. Kenna
Int: J. Carlin, T. Glennen, N. Castersen, T. Henderson
Panmure
B: S. Mahony, N. Keane, M. Colbert
HB: T. Gardiner, Z. Reeves, T. Murnane
C: P. Mahony, M. Kenny, L. Kew
HF: C. Bant, P. Ryan, T. Wright
F: B. Purcell, L. Lyons, I. Sinnott
R: B. Gedye, T. Mahony, J. Moloney
Int: D. Meade, J. Norton, L. McLeod
Dennington v Nirranda
Dennington
B: L. Pearson, T. Lee, L. Byrne
HB: B. Thornton, J. Turner, Z. McKenna
C: J. Lock, K. McKenna, G. Serra
HF: D. Davidson, J. Brown, E. Dowd
F: R. Barling, J. Noonan, T. Noonan
R: J. Garner, B. Baker, T. Fitzgerald
Int: M. McLaren, D. Paton, J. Cruickshank, M. Dwyer
Nirranda
B: P. McDowall, J. Payne, C. Wagstaff
HB: A. Lane, J. Paulin, M. Lloyd
C: E. Harvey-Cleary, D. Philp, D. Willsher
HF: J. Stacey, M. Primmer, J. Willsher
F: J. Walsh, J. Folkes, D. Lees
R: H. Giblin, D. Craven, L. Irving
Int: T. Dalton, M. Horsnell, A. Rosolin
Merrivale v Timboon Demons
Merrivale
B: S. Doukas, J. Fary, K. Downie
HB: D. Scoble, J. Lenehan, O. Doukas
C: R. McConnell, L. Nagle, T. Stephens
HF: J. Brooks, M. Sandow, B. Bell
F: J. Wilson, N. Krepp, J. Mahony - Gilchrist
R: B. McCutcheon, J. Gleeson, M. Hausler
Int: H. Stinchcombe, M. Stewart, T. Kelson, H. Owen
Timboon Demons
B: I. Arundell, C. Trotter, A. Hunt
HB: K. Delaney, H. Stansfield, J. Gaut
C: B. Newey, B. Kelly, T. Smurthwaite
HF: B. Matthews, B. Bacon, S. Negrello
F: T. Thorburn, T. Hunt, S. Newey
R: A. Doak, J. Fowler, M. Hickey
Int: C. Dower, H. Williams, N. Gillingham
Russells Creek v South Rovers
Russells Creek
B: M. Rook, J. Forth Bligh, D. Herbertson
HB: Z. Welsford, L. McKane, T. Wason
C: P. Chatfield, Z. Timms, B. Rudland-Castles
HF: C. Templeton, T. Smith, K. Cottee
F: W. McPhee, J. Chatfield, X. McCartney
R: G. McLeod, S. Alberts, D. Nicholson
Int: X. Short, D. Burns, D. Cross, S. Grinter
South Rovers
B: S. Wilde, K. Moloney, E. Dowd
HB: T. Wilson, S. Hodgins, A. Seabrook
C: J. Dowd, T. Harman, J. Bacon
HF: P. Higgins, J. Dalton, J. Higgins
F: L. Payne, T. Ryan, J. Bell
R: J. Fedley, K. Lenehan, T. Bowman
Int: T. Bishop, J. Butler, A. Koutsoukis, H. Boyd
Allansford v Old Collegians
Allansford
B: S. Kilpatrick, J. Kirkwood, B. Fedley
HB: B. Edge, T. Mungean, B. Hunger
C: Z. Mungean, M. Gristede, J. Crispe
HF: K. Jans, Z. Jamieson, B. Lenehan
F: R. Hare, T. Jones, H. Searle
R: C. Day, L. Lusher, R. Buck
Int: C. Mclean, N. Murdila, N. Van Ginneken
Old Collegians
B: E. Barker, M. Crosier, J. Cust
HB: J. Wallace, H. Hall, K. Bidmade
C: A. Grant, H. White, D. Gleeson
HF: N. Wallace, M. Lenehan, J. Nyikos
F: J. Dunne, L. Moutray, B. Brooks
R: B. Keane, T. Lewis, J. Brooks
Int: J. Douglas, J. Cleaver, N. Forth, E. Kalfas
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
