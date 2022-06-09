The Standard

Warrnambool and District league round 10 teams: Dennington injury curses hits defender

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated June 9 2022 - 11:14am, first published 11:00am
BIG LOSS: Dennington's Daniel Threlfall will miss his side's round 10 clash against Nirranda. Picture: Chris Doheny

Dennington's bad run of injuries continues with Daniel Threlfall set to miss Saturday's clash against his old side, Nirranda.

